New representatives of Lions Club take charge

Karimnagar: The installation ceremony of the new representatives of Lions Club of Karimnagar Balajinagar (13th year), Sreenidhi (8th year), and Akshara (7th year) was held with great enthusiasm here on Sunday at the old DIG Building, Jyothinagar.

The presidents who assumed charge included A Ravinder Reddy for Balajinagar Club,

K Srinivas for Akshara Club, and G Kumar Reddy for Sreenidhi Club.

The programme was conducted by former District Governor A Shiva Prasad.

The chief guest for the event was Multiple Council Chairperson (MCC) Hanmandla Rajireddy.

Speaking at the event, Rajireddy said, “As per the Collector’s suggestion, provided stationery kits, lunch plates, glasses, and water bottles to 500 children studying in brick kiln site schools; food donation programmes were organised for the needy; medical assistance was provided; and daily provision of meals and breakfast for 250 people at the local Mother and Child Care Government Hospital was undertaken.”

The programme was attended by District Cabinet Secretary Singireddy Vasudeva Reddy, Dr MLN Reddy, M Ramana Reddy, Santhosh Reddy, Ravinder Reddy, Sampathi Kumari (RC), B Malla Reddy (ZC), Seetharam Reddy, Ravikanti Krishna Kishore, along with members from all three clubs.