New TG edn policy unveiled to shore up sarkari schools

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the State government would constitute an Education Commission to improve the standards of the present education system in the state. The Chief Minister made it clear that his government is committed to providing quality education, skill training and employment from Anganwadi and primary schools to the universities.

At a meeting held with Professors at the Secretariat on Friday, the CM said that the government issued a notification for the appointments of more than 11,000 teachers posts, conducting TET twice a year, providing uniforms and textbooks to all children on the opening day of schools, and providing infrastructure in schools through State School Committees are part of improving facilities in the schools. Revanth Reddy said, “We will take all the necessary steps to strengthen the system of government schools and invite good suggestions from the educationists.”

Professors Haragopal, Kodandaram, PL Visweswara Rao, Santha Sinha, Aldas Janaiah, Lakshminarayana, and former IAS officer Akunuri Murali participated in the meeting. They explained to the CM the challenges facing the education system and made some suggestions in the meeting.

The Professors brought to the attention of the Chief Minister that the Anganwadi centres are not equipped with good facilities and the teachers are also not skilled to teach the students.

The Chief Minister said the government proposed to convert Anganwadi centres into pre-schools and appoint volunteers with necessary training to teach pre-primary education to the students. A plan is also being prepared for the establishment of semi-residential and residential schools for Classes IV to XII to ensure education is provided in preschool till Class III and also provide free transport facility for the students to go to the respective schools.

The experts also brought to the notice of the CM that the appointment of teaching staff in the universities has been stopped for the last 10 years and the Vice-Chancellor posts were also not filled. CM Revanth Reddy said that search committees have already been formed for the appointment of V-Cs and the official process will be completed soon. Professor Aldas Janaiah appealed to the CM to sanction development grants to the universities and establish study centres related to the history of development in each university for in-depth discussion on various topics.