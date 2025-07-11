New Vision ranks 29th in NEET Telangana results

Khammam: “In the NEET 2025 state level open category results released on Thursday, students of New Vision that include Machineni Akanksha secured 89th rank and Pillaramarri Samhita secured 29th rank,” informed college chairman CHGK Prasad.

“Only 75 students from our college appeared for the exam this year of which 40% students in A and B categories got a chance to secure medical seats and 98% of the students qualified,” he said.

On the occasion, chairman along with academic director Karthik and director CH Gopichand congratulated the students who achieved the best ranks. Principal Brahmachary Srinivasa Rao and the faculty participated in the programme.