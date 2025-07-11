Live
- Farmers are backbone of nation: Shivraj Singh
- Home Minister sets up a CCTV control room with her funds
- Advanced metal casting lab to enhance cutting-edge research opportunities
- Man gets life imprisonment in murder case
- Pawan lauds Sidhu for ‘battery-powered bicycle’
- World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know
- HSL surges ahead in catering to naval needs
- Damodar turns Good Samaritan, ensures free treatment to 8-yr-old
- ‘Giri Pradakshina’ turns out to be ‘galla-brimming’ fete for auto drivers
- TSHRC directs govt to submit comprehensive report
New Vision ranks 29th in NEET Telangana results
Khammam: “In the NEET 2025 state level open category results released on Thursday, students of New Vision that include Machineni Akanksha secured 89th rank and Pillaramarri Samhita secured 29th rank,” informed college chairman CHGK Prasad.
“Only 75 students from our college appeared for the exam this year of which 40% students in A and B categories got a chance to secure medical seats and 98% of the students qualified,” he said.
On the occasion, chairman along with academic director Karthik and director CH Gopichand congratulated the students who achieved the best ranks. Principal Brahmachary Srinivasa Rao and the faculty participated in the programme.
