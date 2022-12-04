New Warangal CP vows to ensure rule of law

Warangal: AV Ranganath assumed charge as the Warangal commissioner of police, on Saturday and asked the officials to get closer to the common man. The IPS officer also exchanged pleasantries with the outgoing commissioner Tarun Joshi.

Later, speaking to the media, he said, "Warangal like any growing city, has issues pertaining to land disputes; however, the police will abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) without any needless interference." Adding that policing should create a sense of confidence among the people, he said that rowdyism will be dealt with an iron fist and a special emphasis will be given on resolving traffic issues in Warangal Commissionerate, he said.

"With elections to take place in 2023, there could be a rat race between various political parties. The police will not spare anyone who resorts to personal abuse, comments and remarks on social media platforms that cause communal differences," Ranganath asserted. The commissioner said that he had worked as DSP in Narsampet some 18 years ago. This apart, I have the experience of working in neighbouring Khammam and Nalgonda districts, he said.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district superintendent of police Dr G Vineeth, DCPs Venkatalaxmi, Ashok Kumar, Seetharam, additional DCPs Vaibhav Gaikwad, Pushpa Reddy, Sanjeev and Suresh Kumar were among others, who wished the new commissioner. Earlier, the new commissioner received a guard of honour from the local police. Prior to coming to Warangal, Ranganath worked as joint commissioner of police (Traffic), Hyderabad.