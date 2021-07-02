New zonal system approved in Telangana, KTR thanks CM

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has extended thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for approving the new zonal system in Telangana. The minister asserted that locals will be given jobs with the approval of the new zonal system without any discrimination.

"People across the state will have an equal share in the job and education opportunities with the new zonal system. A zonal system has been formed completely abolishing that of the zonal system during undivided Andhra Pradesh," Rama Rao said.

So far, the government has set up seven zones and two multi-zones in the state with which most of the local people with provided with employment opportunities.

"Districts were reorganized in the state to bring the benefits of governance to the people faster as the people aspired for. In addition, the districts have also been classified as separate zones. Mulugu and Narayanpet which were newly formed were also included in the zones. Also, the government included Vikarabad district has been included in the Charminar zone at the request of the people," the minister added thanking the Chief Minister.

He further continued that the government has fulfilled more than the promises made to the people by providing 1,33,000 government jobs to the youngsters in the state. "Not only in the government sector, but employment opportunities have also been created in the private sector by inviting crores of investments through TS-iPASS with which 15 lakh jobs have been created," he added.