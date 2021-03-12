Newly married couple dies in road mishap in Hyderabad

Two months after marriage, a couple was killed in a road accident after the bike they were travelling on rammed into an electric pole. The incident took place on Thursday night when they were returning home from a temple.

According to the police, the two who belong to Manchala mandal of Rangareddy district got married on January 9. On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, the couple went to a nearby temple and later visited their relatives in Yadadri district.

The police said that the speeding bike rammed into the electric pole while they were returning home. The couple who suffered serious head injuries were dead on the spot.

SI Suresh registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent to Ibrahimpatnam government hospital.