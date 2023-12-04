Next CM: AICC will take the final call

Hyderabad: The Congress party High Command will be taking a final call over clearing the name of the Chief Minister of Telangana, after the CLP’s resolution is forwarded.

With several senior leaders staking claim for the Chief Minister’s position, following CLP meeting’s resolution over the issue the AICC leadership will be giving a green signal. The crucial CLP meeting being held in City will be reaching out to a consensus over the issue in the presence of KPCC president and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Besides PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, seniors Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy remains in the race for the top post. Today’s meeting is also likely to clear the names for positions of Deputy CM and Ministers and the place and date for swearing in.