Next Congress Govt will provide gas cylinders for Rs. 500: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the Congress party was all set to win the next Assembly elections and its government would provide a gas cylinder for Rs. 500.

He also promised that the next Congress Government would give pensions to all eligible members of the family, and build a house for all the poor people while providing Rs. 5 lakhs for those owning land for the construction of the house.

Shabbir Ali was speaking after admitting several activists of BRS and BJP into the Congress party in Kancharla village of Bhikanoor Mandal of Kamareddy constituency. He welcomed them into the Congress fold by offering a 'khandwa'.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir said that the BRS Government has completely failed in the development of the villages. Citing various examples, he said massive development took place when he represented the Kamareddy constituency twice. He said that the poor people across the Telangana State did not get the promised double bedroom despite the KCR Govt completing its second term. He said lakhs of farmers were still waiting for the waiver of crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh as promised by the BRS in the 2018 elections. He said the comprehensive development of Telangana could be restored only by bringing the Congress party to power in the next Assembly elections.

Shabbir Ali said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has cheated the people by making fake promises. He said except for 10 family members of CM KCR, no one benefitted from the formation of Telangana. He said that the people of Telangana should defeat the communal BJP and corrupt BRS in the next elections. He exhorted all the party workers to work like soldiers and no one should rest until Congress returns to power.

Kamareddy DCC Vice President Chandrakant Reddy and other senior leaders also participated in the programme.