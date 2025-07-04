NFTDC plays vital role across defence, space, medicine & electronics sectors: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy praised the Non-Ferrous Material Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) for its critical contributions to national defense, electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), medicine, space exploration, and other areas by continually advancing technology to meet evolving demands.

During his visit to the NFTDC on Thursday, the Union Minister inquired about the ongoing experiments at the centre and later participated in a review meeting with officials.

Kishan Reddy acknowledged the guidance received by the organization from distinguished figures, including Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India and former President, along with renowned scientists such as B.K. Rava, Dr. P. Rama Rao, and Dr. V. Arunachalam.

He highlighted that the specialized materials required for major projects such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Gaganyaan, under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), were sourced from this center using advanced technology.

Highlighting the importance of NFTDC in light of the central government’s focus on the National Critical Minerals Mission, he indicated that the center will play a crucial role in the recycling and processing of minerals.

The Union Minister praised NFTDC for its initiative to develop technology and partner with the private sector to promote further advancements in the field. He advised the officials that if they faced any challenges in their efforts, he would bring those issues to the Prime Minister’s attention.

In a time characterized by uncertainty in global supply chains for critical minerals, the efforts of NFTDC are steering India toward self-reliance in this sector. Kishan Reddy expressed his aspiration for the institute to become a global hub for advanced magnets and strategic materials technologies.