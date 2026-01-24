NHRC takes cognizance of custodial death

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission has taken serious cognizance of the custodial death of Karla Rajesh, a resident of Suryapet district in Telangana. The intervention follows a complaint filed by Sabavath Kalyan, a law student from the University of Delhi.

Acting on the complaint, the NHRC has issued directions to the Director General of Police, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police in Suryapet to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within eight weeks. The Commission has sought comprehensive information regarding the circumstances that led to the death of Rajesh, specifically focusing on whether established guidelines and safeguards against custodial violence were strictly followed by the local authorities.

The complainant stressed that custodial deaths represent a grave violation of fundamental human rights and severely undermine public trust in law enforcement agencies.