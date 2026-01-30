Kisah debuts Hyderabad flagship store

Men’s ethnic fashion label Kisah has opened its first Hyderabad store at Sarath City Mall, marking a key step in expanding its offline presence.

Known for bold colours, modern silhouettes and contemporary occasion wear, the brand targets young, style-conscious men seeking expressive fashion beyond tradition. After strong online success and retail launches in other metros, Hyderabad emerged as a natural choice.

Co-founder Yash Sarawagi said the immersive, self-guided store design encourages customers to explore freely. Featuring curated wedding, festive and everyday collections, the new outlet reinforces Kisah’s vision of redefining men’s ethnic fashion with confidence and individuality.