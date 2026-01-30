  1. Home
Kisah debuts Hyderabad flagship store

  30 Jan 2026 1:24 PM IST
Kisah debuts Hyderabad flagship store
Men’s ethnic fashion label Kisah has opened its first Hyderabad store at Sarath City Mall, marking a key step in expanding its offline presence.

Known for bold colours, modern silhouettes and contemporary occasion wear, the brand targets young, style-conscious men seeking expressive fashion beyond tradition. After strong online success and retail launches in other metros, Hyderabad emerged as a natural choice.

Co-founder Yash Sarawagi said the immersive, self-guided store design encourages customers to explore freely. Featuring curated wedding, festive and everyday collections, the new outlet reinforces Kisah’s vision of redefining men’s ethnic fashion with confidence and individuality.

Kisah MenswearHyderabad Store LaunchSarath City MallMen’s Ethnic FashionRetail Expansion
