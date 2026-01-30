KLH promotes ai skill excellence

KLH Aziz Nagar Campus hosted a series of academic and skill development initiatives in January, strengthening faculty expertise and student innovation. The ECE department conducted a five-day, DST–I-Hub-sponsored workshop on AI-driven autonomous navigation systems, offering hands-on training in artificial intelligence frameworks.

It also organised the national symposium “Edutainment-2026,” featuring 30 student-led technical and fun stalls. Meanwhile, the Computer Science department held a staff program on emerging technologies, covering AI tools, Python, web development, and DevOps. Vice President Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish highlighted the campus’s commitment to industry-aligned learning, preparing students and faculty to lead future technological advancements.