KLH promotes ai skill excellence

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 1:26 PM IST
KLH Aziz Nagar Campus hosted a series of academic and skill development initiatives in January, strengthening faculty expertise and student innovation. The ECE department conducted a five-day, DST–I-Hub-sponsored workshop on AI-driven autonomous navigation systems, offering hands-on training in artificial intelligence frameworks.

It also organised the national symposium “Edutainment-2026,” featuring 30 student-led technical and fun stalls. Meanwhile, the Computer Science department held a staff program on emerging technologies, covering AI tools, Python, web development, and DevOps. Vice President Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish highlighted the campus’s commitment to industry-aligned learning, preparing students and faculty to lead future technological advancements.

KLH Aziz Nagar CampusAI & Emerging Technologies WorkshopEdutainment-2026 SymposiumFaculty Development ProgramStudent Innovation
