NIFT, Telangana Tourism gear up for launch of CHHAAP 2025
Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Telangana Tourism, is set to unveil CHHAAP 2025, a national initiative celebrating India’s rich handloom and handicraft traditions.
CHHAAP 2025, envisioned as a confluence of craft, culture, and design, will be held at Shilparamam, Hyderabad, from September 12 to 17. The initiative is supported by the Development Commissioners for Handlooms and Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. It aims to spotlight traditional artisanship through contemporary design interventions, exhibitions, and interactive sessions.
CHHAAP 2025 is expected to draw participation from designers, artisans, students, and cultural enthusiasts from across India. The initiative will showcase curated collections, live demonstrations, and collaborative projects that bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The CHHAAP 2025 is expected to amplify the artisans arts and crafts and promoting sustainable craft-based livelihoods.