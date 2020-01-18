NIMS doctor AK Meena dies after heart attack in London

Dr AK Meena, who was critical after a massive heart attack has died in a London hospital while undergoing treatment. The doctor, a senior neurologist and Professor, Department of Neurology, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) had gone to London to attend a conference where she suffered a heart attack.

She was collapsed in the conference and shifted to a local hospital in London. The doctors conducted an angioplasty and implanted three stents to unblock her clogged arteries. While recovering from the heart attack, the doctor is said to have suffered a brain stroke and was put on a ventilator.

UK deputy high commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming announced the sad news of Meena lost her battle for life and expressed condolences to her family and colleagues.

All from @UKinHyderabad were sad to hear the news of Dr AK Meena, Professor of Neurology's collapse at a conference in 🇬🇧 and today, are devastated to hear she lost her battle for life. Condolences to her family & colleagues.https://t.co/pLLs3K2yPlhttps://t.co/pLLs3K2yPl — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) January 18, 2020

NIMS doctors said that AK Meena had spent her time in teaching and research and remained unmarried. Her articles were published in national and international journals.

