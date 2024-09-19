Nine injured in explosion at house in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: Nine people, including women and children were injured in a powerful explosion at a house at Asad Baba Nagar of Kishanbagh in the Old City on Wednesday. The condition of three of the injured persons was stated to be critical. The explosion is believed to have been caused due to firecrackers.



The incident took place at about 4 pm when the family was sitting inside the house. Due to the impact of the explosion, the asbestos roofed house got extensively damaged and the shrapnel flew in the area and damaged the glass façade of the neighbouring buildings.

Following the explosion, residents of Kishanbagh rushed to rescue the injured persons. The Bahadurpura police started investigation and the Clues team picked up the explosive material from the spot. The bomb detection and disposal squad also reached the spot.

According to police, the family was engaged in making small firecrackers and had stored some low-grade explosive material for the purpose of making the crackers. The condition of three who suffered severe injuries is stated to be critical. The house was completely damaged in the explosion and household articles were broken and pieces scattered around. Senior police officials visited the spot. The Bahadurpura police registered a case and are investigating.