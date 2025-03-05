Nine Sentenced to One Month Jail for Obstructing Government Officer and Damaging Public Property in Gadwal

Gawal: In a landmark judgment, the Hon’ble 1st ADJ Court, Mahbubnagar, sentenced nine accused individuals to one month of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each for obstructing a government officer in duty and causing damage to public property.

Case Details

On November 7, 2017, S. Pushpamma, the District Market Officer, lodged a complaint at the Gadwal Town Police Station, stating that while performing her duties at around 2:30 PM, a group of 20 to 30 farmers engaged in a heated argument with her regarding low market prices for groundnut produce. The agitated farmers damaged office furniture, glass windows, doors, a computer, a microphone set, steel cupboards, and flower pots, causing significant destruction to government property.

She named some of the individuals involved in the attack and requested strict legal action against them. Following her complaint, Gadwal Town Police registered Crime No. 409/2017 under Sections 427, 453 r/w 34 IPC, and Section 3 of the PDPP Act and initiated an investigation.

The then ASI Raghavulu and SI Srinivas conducted an inquiry and identified nine primary accused as the perpetrators. They were arrested and sent to judicial remand, and a charge sheet was subsequently filed in court.

Trial and Verdict

Under the instructions of SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, and guidance from DSP Y. Mogilaiah, the case was closely monitored during the trial at Mahbubnagar Court. Gadwal CI T. Srinu and Town SI Kalyan Kumar worked diligently to ensure the witnesses were motivated to testify in court.

After a thorough examination of evidence and arguments from both sides, Hon’ble 1st ADJ Mahbubnagar Judge Kalyan Chakravarthy found the accused guilty and delivered the verdict:

Convicted Individuals:

1. Pinjari Gokari (45), S/o Daulanna – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

2. Md. Mahboob (29), S/o Md. Ali Saheb – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

3. Gudise Savaranna (36), S/o Nadipi Savaranna – Parucharla, Dhrur Mandal

4. Kurva Bheemudu (48), S/o Keshanna – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

5. Md. Maibu (45), S/o Md. Nabi Saheb – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

6. Md. Khaja Hussain (28), S/o Md. Qasim Saheb – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

7. Naresh (30), S/o Narsimha – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

8. Govindu (30), S/o Darenna – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

9. Madhyalabanda Venkatesh (35), S/o Savaranna – Mannapuram, Dhrur Mandal

All convicted individuals, whose primary occupation is agriculture, were sentenced to one month of imprisonment under IPC Section 427 and Section 3 of the PDPP Act, along with a ₹1,000 fine each.

Appreciation for Investigation Team

The conviction was made possible due to the efforts of Public Prosecutor Kiran Kumar Reddy and Court Liaison ASI Narsimhulu. On this occasion, SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, praised the investigative team, including:

Then Gadwal Town ASI Raghavulu

SIs T. Srinivas, Satyanarayana, and current SI Kalyan Kumar

Public Prosecutor Kiran Kumar Reddy

Court Liaison ASI K. Narsimhulu

This case sets a strong precedent against obstructing government officials and damaging public property, ensuring that such acts do not go unpunished in the future.