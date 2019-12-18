NIRD-UNICEF WASH award for Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been awarded the NIRD-UNICEF WASH award for its efforts in ensuring safe drinking water, sanitation and personal hygiene. District collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the 6th Water Sanitation and Hygiene Conclave held at the National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



"All the households in the district have been provided with safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. This apart, all the villages in the district have been made open-defecation free, as part of Swachh Bharat Mission. We have been organising awareness programmes to spread the importance of personal hygiene. The administration is giving special emphasis on hand wash programmes in all schools to sensitise the students," Venkateswarlu said.

The award has increased the responsibility on district administration, he said, stating that they would continue their efforts to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and maintaining personal hygiene.