Nirmal: Collector inspects arrangements for Vasant Panchami celebrations

Nirmal:District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has instructed officials to take measures to ensure that devotees coming to Basara for Vasant Panchami celebrations do not face any problems.

The Collector had darshan of Basara Sri Gyan Saraswati Devi Ammavarini and inspected the arrangements for Vasant Panchami celebrations on Friday.

He held a meeting with the officials and gave instructions to officials regarding the conduct of the event in Basara to be held from February 1 to 3.

Bhainsa RDO has been appointed as a special officer to supervise the celebrations. The Collector said that all arrangements should be completed so that the devotees coming to Basara for Vasant Panchami do not face any difficulties.

He said that necessary rooms, drinking water, bio-toilet, and baby feeding rooms should be set up so that the devotees who have taken bath in the Godavari river can change their clothes.

The Godavari Pushkara Ghat and the temple surroundings should be kept under surveillance by CCTV cameras. As a precaution, swimmers, ambulances, fire engines, medical camps, and help desks should be set up near the river to prevent any untoward incidents.

She said that steps should be taken to prevent parking problems. Strong security arrangements in coordination with the police department should be in place.

She suggested that the temple should be decorated with beautiful flowers and lighting. The relevant officials of the respective departments participated in this meeting.