Nirmal gears up for counting of votes

Nirmal: Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao directed has instructed Municipal Commissioners to make all arrangements for counting of votes cast in Nirmal, Bhainsa, Kanapur municipal elections held on Wednesday. Votes counting will be held on January 25.

He was holding a review meeting with municipal commissioners of Bhainsa, Nirmal, Kanapur municipals in the city on Thursday. Bhaskar Rao said that staff should be prepared with voting counting material. In Nirmal Municipality there are 42 wards. As two wards are won unanimously, elections were held for the remaining 40 wards. He wanted them to arrange 14 tables for counting of votes for Nirmal Municipality.

In Bhainsa municipality, as thee out of 26 wards were won unanimously, counting will be conducted for the remaining 23 wards. For that purpose 12 tables will be arranged. Six tables will be arranged for counting of votes for 12 wards of Kanapur municipality. He instructed officials to be ready with mixing drums. Programme certificates and computers, should be ready. Drinking water should be available for the staff. Vote counting should be carried out transparently, he added.

RDO Vijay Kumar Reddy, Nirmal RDO Prasunamba, Municipal Commissioners Venkateshwarlu, Mallesham, Mohammed Khadir, Thasildar Shiva Kumar, Lokesh and municipal staff and others were present.