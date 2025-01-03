Nirmal police nab temple thieves

Nirmal: The police cracked the case of theft at the Nagadevata temple on the outskirts of Bhainsa town within 48 hours.

Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar and town CI Gopinath worked diligently to crack the theft case and achieved good results. On Thursday morning, at the SP camp of-fice in Bhainsa, District SP Dr Janaki Sharmila re-vealed the details of the theft case. Two friends named Vishal and Sangha Ratan from Chuchund village of Bhainsa mandal, decided to commit theft as they did not have money to celebrate the New Year in a grand manner.

As part of this, they went to the Nagadevata temple, broke the lock of the temple and went inside and com-mitted theft. They also stole the temple bells along with the hundi offerings. The SP congratulated the police for cracking the case.

On Wednesday, all businesses and commercial complexes were remained closed in Bhainsa on the call of bandh by the Hindu Temples Preservation Committee to protest the theft and destruction of idols at the Nagadevata temple.

In this context, traders voluntarily closed their shops and expressed their support. With this, the bus stand, market area, Nirmal Chaurasta and other areas in Bhainsa wore a deserted look on Wednesday. ASP Avinash Kumar supervised the security. Appropriate measures were taken to prevent any unto-ward incident.

He assured that the accused in the incident occured at the Nagadevata temple would be arrested soon. Everyone was asked to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and security. Similarly, local MLA Rama Rao Patel visited the Nagadevata temple and inquired about the incident.

He demanded that the accused be arrested and severely punished.