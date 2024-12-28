Nirmal: Sarpanches seek release of pending bills

Nirmal: As per the call of the Telangana State Sarpanch JAC, Sarpanches garlanded the Gandhi statue in the market yard of Bhainsa town in Nirmal district and submitted a petition seeking release of their pending bills.

They said that it has been eleven months since the Sarpanchs’ term ended and that it is not an excuse to continue without releasing even a single pending bill. They recalled that when the BRS government was in power, the Revanth Reddy, in its capacity as the PCC president, held a dharna for the Sarpanchs at Indira Park Chowk in Hyderabad regarding the pending bills of the Sarpanchs.

They expressed their concern that even after a year, the Congress government hasn’t paid the Sarpanchs’ pending bills yet. They urged CM Revanth Reddy to keep his promise to the Sarpanchs. They warned that arrests and house arrests if the bills are asked for are against the spirit of democracy. He said that even after the sarpanches committed suicide, not a single MLA, minister or Chief Minister has consulted them yet. They said that there was no clear assurance given by the Assembly as to when the bills would be finally passed after discussions.

Therefore, they requested that the Sarpanch bills be paid by the 31st of this month. If not, they said that they would come with their families and sit in front of the Secretariat building. Taluka Sarpanches Sukanya Ramesh, Lavanya Kishtaiah, Rakesh, Ram Chander Balewar, Vijesh, Ravikiran Goud, Sainath, Srinivas Reddy, Abdul Ghani, Rajender Venkatapur, Deglur Raju, Ram Reddy, Maisaji, Rajender, Shivaji and other Sarpanches participated in this programme.