Nirmala too says KCR launched BRS because of tantrics

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, betrayed the state and changed TRS' name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the advice of 'Tantriks'.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was formed to realise the Telangana sentiment... at that time, it was said that funds, water and appointments (jobs) are the priorities for Telangana statehood ambition, the Union Minister said.

"It was also stated that there will be social justice and women empowerment. But, for four years from 2014 to 2018, there was not a single woman minister in TRS government. Even after TRS's re-election, for almost a year, there was no woman minister. Apparently, women were not given representation in the Cabinet on the advice of some Tantriks," Sitharaman said.

The Minister said that when Telangana state was formed in 2014, it was a revenue surplus state.

"Today, Telangana state has borrowings of Rs 3 lakh crore with debt to GSDP ratio touching almost 25 per cent.

"On water, Kaleswaram project was supposed to have been completed with a budget of Rs 40,000 crore but this has shot up to Rs 1,40,000 crore without a proper explanation on reasons for escalation. On the third promise of jobs, TRS government has not kept its promise and betrayed people. On all three fronts of funds, water and jobs, the TRS government has totally failed," said Sitharaman.

The Minister said that KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, did not induct women for many years in his cabinet and now has changed party's name to BRS on Tantrik's advice.

"After failing and betraying people of Telangana, Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail," she added.

Earlier, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday made sweeping remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the TRS chief engaged in performing Kshudra pujas (Occult practices) on the advice of a tantric. Addressing a joint media conference along with party OBC national president Dr K Laxman here on Saturday, he said, a prominent spiritual leader in the State who had met him disclosed how the TRS chief has been acting on the advice of a tantric.

He alleged that CM KCR changed the name of his party to BRS on the advice of the tantric. That apart, it was due to the advice of the tantric that CM KCR did not attend the Secretariat and also did not step out of the farmhouse. Also, perform occult practices with a black cat in his farmhouse, and it was on the advice of the tantric that he demolished the old secretariat and constructed a new one in its place, he added. Sanjay Kumar said that CM KCR is worshipping devils for the welfare of him, and his family and to continue in power.

He does not bother about the people and welfare of the State other than his and his family's self-interest. He appealed to the Vedic pundits, Swamijis and democratic people to save Telangana from CM KCR. He said BJP believes in people and divine power and the final victory will be of BJP, he said. Thanking BJP president JP Nadda for announcing Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as the party candidate for the Munugodu bypoll and said that BJP is confident of his victory.

Dr Laxman said lashed at Minister KT Rama Rao for his remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagavat and demanded an unconditional apology. Laxman said that people are fed up with the TRS Muslim appeasement policy and the lawlessness being encouraged by the Majlis in the Old City, and how the people belonging to the majority community are being harassed in Malakpet and Old city.

Several leaders led by Lingala Hari Goud in the Malakpet Assembly segment joined the BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu National co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council's former chairman Swami Goud and other senior leaders of the district.