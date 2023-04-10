NITW Springspree-23 fest ends on high note

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), was abuzz with the visit of a few eminent personalities to take part in the Springspree-23, a cultural fest, here on Sunday. Venu Udugula, who directed Virataparvam, took part in the Director's Cut event organized by Fil committee on the final day of the fest. He spoke about film making. He talked about how he came into the movie field and how he was given a chance as a director in Needi Naadi Okkate Katha. He also shared some of his experience and information on filmmaking. He said that one who is passionate and directed towards his goal can achieve it easily. He also interacted with the students.

The other events that allured the students are… Planetarium: It is about projecting recent things happening in the space world and how we can get the information about constellations. Food Fiesta: Health club has organized this event. Five types of sweets will be served, and one has to consume them in 80 seconds. Winners will receive a biryani pack for free.

Psychologist Visesh spoke on "Hope for Tomorrow – Navigating Life's Challenges and finding strength within" at Ambedkar Learning Center. He spoke of coping up with stress, building resilience, conquering challenges and mastering wellbeing. This event was supported by NIT Warangal Alumni Chapter.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, who directed popular movies like Pellichupulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi interacted with students. Incidentally Warangal is his native city. He spoke on several aspects like movies, college life and his friends. He said if he would have not become a director, he would have become a chef. He said he likes Maniratnam movies, and his favorite actor is Mahesh Babu and actresses Samantha and Sai Pallavi. He said Thermodynamics is one subject that motivated him to become a director because he could not understand anything related to the subject. He said his mother is the inspiration for him to write the story of Pellichupulu. He answered several questions that the students have raised. He also spoke about his upcoming movies like Keeda Cola and Ea Nagaraniki Emaindi 2.

In the evening, Mohan Sisters and DJ Swattrex performed. Other events like handprints, origami, karaoke, pottery making have also attracted a lot of students and participants. Prizes to these events will be declared online through. Springspree-23 event secretary Vaibhav Reddy, student coordinators Ajay, Gurunath and Piyush, and sponsorship student coordinator Ashish were among others present.