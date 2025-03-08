Live
- Security arrangements for CM’s visit reviewed
- Three Cheers...! Women break the glass ceiling with unique innovations in TG
- Education key for empowerment of women
- 3-day sports & cultural festival VITOPIA-2025 begins
- Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
- Collector announces development plans for historical Motupalli village
- Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins
- TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3
- 38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist
- Court permits cops to take Posani into custody
Nizam College awarded ‘A’ Grade by NAAC
Hyderabad: Nizam College has been awarded an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Prof AV Rajashekhar, principal, Nizam College expressed, “This ‘A’ grade is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of all the members of the college”.
D Renuka, Vice Principal, stated, “This accreditation is a result of the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, and it motivates us to raise the standards even higher.”
The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Coordinator, Dr Melissa Helen, said, “The ‘A’ grade awarded by NAAC is a result of the rigorous evaluation and the consistent pursuit of quality by our entire team.
