  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizam College awarded ‘A’ Grade by NAAC

Nizam College awarded ‘A’ Grade by NAAC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Nizam College has been awarded an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Prof AV Rajashekhar, principal,...

Hyderabad: Nizam College has been awarded an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Prof AV Rajashekhar, principal, Nizam College expressed, “This ‘A’ grade is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of all the members of the college”.

D Renuka, Vice Principal, stated, “This accreditation is a result of the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, and it motivates us to raise the standards even higher.”

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Coordinator, Dr Melissa Helen, said, “The ‘A’ grade awarded by NAAC is a result of the rigorous evaluation and the consistent pursuit of quality by our entire team.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick