Nizam College awarded ‘A’ Grade by NAAC

Hyderabad: Nizam College has been awarded an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Prof AV Rajashekhar, principal, Nizam College expressed, “This ‘A’ grade is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of all the members of the college”.

D Renuka, Vice Principal, stated, “This accreditation is a result of the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, and it motivates us to raise the standards even higher.”

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Coordinator, Dr Melissa Helen, said, “The ‘A’ grade awarded by NAAC is a result of the rigorous evaluation and the consistent pursuit of quality by our entire team.