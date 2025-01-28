Nizam College recalls memories of its alumnus Shyam Benegal

Hyderabad: The Nizam College organised a memorial meeting of its alumnus and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, the late Shyam Benegal.

The meeting was attended by Professor M Kumar, vice chancellor of Osmania University, Professor Kodandaram, Member of Telangana Legislative Council, Professor AV Rajashekhar, principal, Nizam College, Nira Shyam Benegal, wife of the late Shyam Benegal, Piya Benegal, daughter of Shyam Benegal, actor Shakar Melkote, Retired Professor Rama Melkote, Indian film director and screenwriter B Narsing Rao.

The participants recalled the contributions of renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal with films like Ankur, Bhumika, Trikaal, Sardari Begum and the like.

Participants shared their experiences working with and knowing Shyam Benegal, reflecting on his contribution to Indian cinema and the arts. Actor Shakar Melkote and B Narsing Rao, the filmmaker shared their personal anecdotes, recounting the close professional and personal ties they had with Benegal, emphasising his role in revolutionising Indian cinema. A brownea sapling was planted as a tribute to Shyam Benegal. The plant, symbolising growth and continuity, was placed at a designated spot on the campus, serving as a living memory of his lasting influence as an alumnus of Nizam College and on cinema and culture.