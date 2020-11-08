Nizamabad: Arvind blames Jeevan Reddy for tardy progress of RoB works

Nizamabad: MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that the construction of three railway overbridges was hampered due to Armor MLA Jeevan Reddy. Arvind visited Nizamabad district Armor Assembly constituency on Saturday and inspected the three railway overbridges being constructed at Adavi Mamidipalli in Maclure mandal and Mamidipalli in Armor town.

The MP was angry with the authorities and the contractors for delaying the construction of the bridges. The MP said there was no danger to secularism by demolishing the house of a man named Mohammad Basha who was blocking the construction of a railway bridge in adavi Mamidipalli.

The MP questioned the authorities as to whether they would not have demolished the Hindu house if it had been obstructed. The MP was incensed at the delay in the name of land acquisition even though full funding was granted in 2016. In Adavi Mamidipalli it is not right to stop the whole project for one's home. The MP asked MLA Jeevan Reddy to answer. The MP was angry that Rs 20 crore was sanctioned in Armor Mamidipalli in 2016 alone but the cost increased to Rs 40 crore due to non-commencement of works. The contractors were ordered to complete it in another three months.

The MP was accompanied by BJP district president Baswa Narsaiah, Armor Assembly constituency in-charge Vinay Reddy, leaders and others.