Nizamabad: Arya Vaishya Sangham gets new assn building

The new Arya Vaishya Sangam – Bigala Krishna Murthy Bhavan – built in Kishan Ganj in Nizamabad city was inaugurated by Minister Satyavati Rathod, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLA Ganesh Bigala, Bajireddy Govardhan.



The MLA informed that the Urban Arya Vaishya Sangam built almost 80 years ago reached a dilapidated state and, hence, they decided to construct a new building. He thanked Kavitha for liberal grant of Rs 1.5 crore towards construction of Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari Mata Temple on the premises. He said that in memory of his father Bigala Krishna Murthy, his family donated Rs 75 lakh for the building. They also extended an aid for Rs 60 lakh at the rate of Rs 5 lakh each to various Arya Vaishya Sanghas in the city. They also sanctioned funds of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Arya Vaishya Dormitory.

The MLA said that they granted funds not only to Arya Vaishya Sangham but to all caste and religious communities in the city. This is besides carrying out several development activities in the city.

Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, JDP Chairman Dadanna Gari Vithal Rao, MLC Boggarapu Dayanand Gupta, Arya Vaishya Maha Sabha State President Amaravadi Lakshmi Narayana Gupta, Vikarabad Municipal Chairman Manjula, New Kota MP Maunika and Renikuntla Ganesh Gupta were present at the event. Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Agiri Venkatesh Gupta, Arya Vaishya Maha Sabha district president Moturi Dayanand Gupta, Urban Arya Vaishya Sangam president Konda Veera Shekhar Gupta and Urban Arya Vaishya Sangam members and others were present.