Nizamabad: Concern over rampant C-section deliveries

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has called for promoting natural deliveries at maternity hospital in the district to build a healthy society.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Collector said he was saddened by the fact that up to 75 per cent of deliveries were done with a c-section at a government hospital.

A total of 1,913 pregnant women gave birth in Nizamabad district in May, of which 1,444 deliveries were by caesarean section. Only 459 normal deliveries took place, the Collector said.

He pointed out that there is an urgent need to protect the health of women today by working together to control caesarean operations.

Collector Narayana Reddy said that with the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality, arrangements have been made to collect blood samples of pregnant women in the district and send them to D-Hub for testing. He said that if pregnant women have problems like anemia and iron deficiency, it is possible to provide immediate treatment.

The Collector alleged that 100 per cent caesarean sections are being performed at private hospitals in Nizamabad district.

Speaking about Haritha Haram programme, he said the district aims to plant 49 lakh saplings during the monsoon season this year. He said 407 schools were selected in the first phase of the "Mana ouru - Manabadi" programme.

Narayana Reddy explained that the development work in 132 schools is progressing fast and would be completed by March 2,023 before the end of the current academic year.

The Collector explained that 405 Telangana sports grounds will be made available across the district. SC ST BC welfare hostels are being repaired at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Collector C. Narayanareddy said that the district administration honoured the donors who had contributed over Rs one lakh during the fifth phase of Palle Pragati programme as "Manouru Maharaj ulu" for their voluntary participation in the development of villages.

Narayana Reddy explained that a total of 16 donors in the district have made donations of Rs 1 lakh and above. A total of 513 donors in the district donated goods and cash worth Rs 58,17,445, the Collector said.

District Medical Health Officer Dr Sudarshanam participated in the press conference.