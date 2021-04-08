Nizamabad: Cops explain importance of CCTV cameras in apartments

Nizamabad: Following Police Commissioner Kartikeya's instructions, city police conducted special drives in the areas that are prone to robbery and crime and explaining to the residents of these areas how CCTV cameras help the police in identifying criminals on Thursday, informed R Ravi, south rural Circle Inspector.

The Police Commissioner instructed the cops to visit apartments and explain to the residents about the importance of CCTV cameras in their surroundings.

Aadhar cards of the residents were checked in Thirumala Bhargav apartment, Lakshmi and Manson in Gangasthan area. CI Ravi said that the police are conducting awareness programme so that the people get to understand the importance of residing in a vigilant area. They also explained about the importance of using good quality of cameras as it helps the police in tracing the criminal faster if the video is clear.

The purpose of setting up such cameras was to identify the culprits more quickly and bring justice to the victims. He also said that the criminals are also scared of entering the areas that are under CCTV surveillance. This also makes an impact on the safety of the people. The inspector also explained that modern surveillance is needed for the prevention of theft and for our security and suggested that CCTV cameras be set up.

SI Bal Reddy and apartment residents along with South Rural Inspector were present on the occasion.