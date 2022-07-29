Nizamabad: Covid scare at school as 8 students test positive

Nizamabad: Panic gripped a primary school in the district after 8 students tested positive on Friday.

According to officials, the incident of infection was revealed during the test on the students of the primary school in Kodicharla village in Kotagiri mandal.

The officials conducted tests when one of the teachers working at the school was diagnosed with corona on Thursday. After that 101 students were subjected to Covid test on Friday under the supervision of Dr Karan Patil and Health Supervisor Krishnaveni.

Similarly, Covid tests were conducted on the parents of three students. Dr Karan Patel said that eight students have been diagnosed with Covid. The medical team was accompanied by MPDO Attaruddin, Sarpanch Pushpalatha and medical staff.