Nizamabad: Dr Keshavulu elected new NADO chairman

Nizamabad: The manufacture, transportation and consumption of narcotic drugs is increasing exponentially in the country. Especially today's youth is being misled by the drug epidemic, which is physically, mentally, economically and socially crushing the world's humanity.

On the occasion of International Anti-Narcotics Day on 26th of last month, the 'National Anti-Drugs Organization' was formed as per the resolutions of the meeting held under the leadership of Telangana Intellectuals Association at Somajiguda Press Club, Hyderabad. This organization works to rid the society of drug addiction.

A new executive committee was elected for this on Friday at the organization's office in New Bowenpally, Hyderabad city. The national chairman of the organization, Dr. B.Kesavulu, was unanimously elected. Pasam Yadagiri, G. Venkatreddy as advisors, of Dr. Ravindra as working president, Saini Narender, B. Rajesham as general secretaries, Karunakar Reddy Desai, Ketineni Srilatha, CH Balakrishna, Indla Srilatha, Advocate Srinivas Yadav as conveners and Rahuldev as treasurer.

On this occasion Dr. Kesavulu said that this organization will fight tirelessly to liberate drug addicts across the country. He said that with the cooperation of the people and the government, efforts will be made to create a drug-free society. He especially called the youth community to come forward for this.