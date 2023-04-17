Nizamabad: Fire prevention preparedness drill conducted

Nizamabad: Keeping in view the recent fire incidents across Telangana, training drills for standard operating procedures for prevention and control of fire in multi-storey buildings was conducted, District fire officer P Narasingarao said on Sunday at Nizamabad district headquarters.



A demonstration was held at a multi-storied private hospital in Nizamabad on Sunday as part of the Fire Week celebrations being held from April 14 to 20 under the auspices of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department.

Speaking on the occasion, District Fire Officer P Narsinga Rao asked people to be vigilant about urban flooding in rainy season and urban fire accidents in summer. He said that the loss of life in fire accidents in villages is very low and it is rare. Narisinga Rao expressed concern that with the advent of multi-storied structures, urban fire accidents in cities have become the cause of loss of life. He asked that during the construction of the building, arrangements should be made for fire prevention, similarly, in any disaster situation, precautionary measures should be taken to prevent human loss.

The provincial authorities were on alert in high-risk fire stations, he said.

The lengthy heatwave across the Nizamabad district it might be aggravated urban fires in city,towns, mandal headquarters and forest fires tribal areas Narasingarao qouted.

Fire Safety Awareness

There are general fire safety precautions you should follow regardless of where you live. Taking time to review tips about the following fire safety issues can help you create a safer and more secure living environment for you, your friends, and family.

Because fire is a risk in every building — whether you sleep, study, or work there — you should always have an escape plan. You may need to escape within a few minutes of a fire's start, so your safe exit depends on immediate warning from smoke alarms and advance planning of escape routes.

LF Tirupati, Firemen A Sudhakar, K Ashish Kumar, K Hannan Chari, Waris Ahmed imparted awareness training on firefighting, first aid, use of fire extinguishers to doctors, nurses, security personnel in the hospital and common citizens on the street.