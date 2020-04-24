Nizamabad: Free health advice over phone
Considering the problems of people due to non-availability of outpatient medical services during the ongoing lockdown, the IMA doctors came forward to provide free medical advice to the patients via mobile.
Telemedicine services are available in Nizamabad district from Friday (April 24) and specialists in various fields will give medical advice from 10 am to 1 pm.
IMA President Dr Jeevan Rao and Secretary Dr Vishal asked the people of the district to make use of this service.
On behalf of the doctors of Nizamabad unit, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an ordinance to curb the attacks on doctors. The list of doctors and their phone numbers:
General Physicians
Dr J Bapu Reddy 919440091399; Dr DLN Swamy 919849059694; Dr M Venkata
Ramana 919440007044;
Dr Chittimilla
Santhosh 917207857219.
Cardiologists
Dr Gopikrishna 91 94944 28791; Dr O Sandeep Rao 917671099390
General Surgeons
Dr T Jeevan Rao 8639498622
Dr IL Krishanmurthy 9848057217
Dr Prashanth
Kurdukar 9849245969
Dr Vijay Bhaskar
Reddy 9912033251
Gynaecologists
Dr S Kavitha Reddy 9390071077 Dr MR Dwaraka
Devi 919866423402
Dr Aruna
Kurdukar 9885198485
Dermatologists
Dr Hema
Chakrapani 919951662946
Dr G Revanth 917738491364
Psychiatrists
Dr A Vishal 919985075295
Paediatricians
Dr Ajja Srinivas 919963377073
Dr B Venkat 9440614922
ENT Surgeons
Dr M Vinod
Kumar Gupta 9849043364
Dr Harish Swamy 9963093636
Orthopaedics
Dr G Kaulaiah 919396422311
Dr Nagarjuna 918074561284
Neuro Physicians
Dr P Pavan
Kumar 919966927327
Dr K Sripad Rao 919000501155
Urologists
Dr Naveen Bhaskar 919848076832
Dr M Anand Kumar 9704561056
Pulmonologists
Dr Rajendra Prasad 9542297720 Dr Sirpa Venugopal 7093443447
Ophthalmologist
Dr G Chandrakanth 9440465865