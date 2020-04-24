Nizamabad: Free health advice over phone

Nizamabad: Considering the problems of people due to non-availability of outpatient medical services during the ongoing lockdown, the IMA doctors came forward to provide free medical advice to the patients via mobile.



Telemedicine services are available in Nizamabad district from Friday (April 24) and specialists in various fields will give medical advice from 10 am to 1 pm.

IMA President Dr Jeevan Rao and Secretary Dr Vishal asked the people of the district to make use of this service.

On behalf of the doctors of Nizamabad unit, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an ordinance to curb the attacks on doctors. The list of doctors and their phone numbers:

General Physicians

Dr J Bapu Reddy 919440091399; Dr DLN Swamy 919849059694; Dr M Venkata

Ramana 919440007044;

Dr Chittimilla

Santhosh 917207857219.

Cardiologists

Dr Gopikrishna 91 94944 28791; Dr O Sandeep Rao 917671099390

General Surgeons

Dr T Jeevan Rao 8639498622

Dr IL Krishanmurthy 9848057217

Dr Prashanth

Kurdukar 9849245969

Dr Vijay Bhaskar

Reddy 9912033251

Gynaecologists

Dr S Kavitha Reddy 9390071077 Dr MR Dwaraka

Devi 919866423402

Dr Aruna

Kurdukar 9885198485

Dermatologists

Dr Hema

Chakrapani 919951662946

Dr G Revanth 917738491364

Psychiatrists

Dr A Vishal 919985075295

Paediatricians

Dr Ajja Srinivas 919963377073

Dr B Venkat 9440614922

ENT Surgeons

Dr M Vinod

Kumar Gupta 9849043364

Dr Harish Swamy 9963093636

Orthopaedics

Dr G Kaulaiah 919396422311

Dr Nagarjuna 918074561284

Neuro Physicians

Dr P Pavan

Kumar 919966927327

Dr K Sripad Rao 919000501155

Urologists

Dr Naveen Bhaskar 919848076832

Dr M Anand Kumar 9704561056

Pulmonologists

Dr Rajendra Prasad 9542297720 Dr Sirpa Venugopal 7093443447

Ophthalmologist

Dr G Chandrakanth 9440465865