Nizamabad: Give back something to Telangana govt

Nizamabad: When everyone, including officials, have forgotten about clean and green drive after the Palle Pragathi schedule is over, an octogenarian woman is still following the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's clean and green drive. She proved that age is no barrier to do anything.



The second phase of Palle Pragathi was concluded on January 12. The officials and the people also stopped taking up works under clean and green drive. But, 85-year-old Bachampalli Sayamma of Wadi village of Dharpally mandal in Nizamabad district, is still cleaning the street.

When The Hans India reporter asked her as to why she is still cleaning the premises, she answered that the Chief Minister asked every citizen to clean streets as well as their houses every day. "The special programme of Palle Pragathi is concluded. I am taking old age pension given by the Chief Minister and its not fair if I don't do even this small work. At this old age, I can do only this small work. Hence cleaning the street," she replied.

She said that she used to clean the surroundings of her house once in a week. But after KCR launched Palle Pragathi programme, she is cleaning and removing trash piled up on the street every day.

This is a lesson that one should learn from this 85-year-old woman that all should do something in return to the government, which is providing benefits to everyone in the State.