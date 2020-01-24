Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Give back something to Telangana govt

Nizamabad: Give back something to Telangana govt
Highlights

When everyone, including officials, have forgotten about clean and green drive after the Palle Pragathi schedule is over, an octogenarian woman is...

Nizamabad: When everyone, including officials, have forgotten about clean and green drive after the Palle Pragathi schedule is over, an octogenarian woman is still following the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's clean and green drive. She proved that age is no barrier to do anything.

The second phase of Palle Pragathi was concluded on January 12. The officials and the people also stopped taking up works under clean and green drive. But, 85-year-old Bachampalli Sayamma of Wadi village of Dharpally mandal in Nizamabad district, is still cleaning the street.

When The Hans India reporter asked her as to why she is still cleaning the premises, she answered that the Chief Minister asked every citizen to clean streets as well as their houses every day. "The special programme of Palle Pragathi is concluded. I am taking old age pension given by the Chief Minister and its not fair if I don't do even this small work. At this old age, I can do only this small work. Hence cleaning the street," she replied.

She said that she used to clean the surroundings of her house once in a week. But after KCR launched Palle Pragathi programme, she is cleaning and removing trash piled up on the street every day.

This is a lesson that one should learn from this 85-year-old woman that all should do something in return to the government, which is providing benefits to everyone in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 1st T2024 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 1st T20

Acharya Nagarjuna University National Service Scheme unit starts special camp in Ongole
Acharya Nagarjuna University National Service Scheme unit starts...
Nirmal: All set for counting of votes today
Nirmal: All set for counting of votes today
Girls told to excel in all fields with confidence said the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Ch Bharathi in Ongole
Girls told to excel in all fields with confidence said the...
PBL: Pune start campaign with match against Mumbai
PBL: Pune start campaign with match against Mumbai




Top