Nizamabad: Gone Reddys' welfare is BRS duty says MLA Bigala

Nizamabad: Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala on Friday said that it is the primary duty of Bharat Rashtra Samithi party leaders to follow the instructions of the Chief Minister and work for the welfare and development of the individual respected constituencies.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of the Gone Reddy community building being constructed at Kotagalli with a cost of 25 lakh rupees after performing Bhoomi Puja.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Gone Reddy caste should use this facility in terms of education and employment.

City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Local Corporator Sirigada Dharmapuri, Co-option member AntareddyLatha Devi, Chintakayala Raju Gone Reddy Sangam members Uppalapu Santhosh Reddy, Elsani Ganga Reddy, Harish Reddy and BRS corporators and leaders participated in this program.

MLA Ganesh Bigala inaugurated the paddy purchasing center in Nizamabad.

The paddy procurement center was set up under the auspices of MEPMA. City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, BRS corporators and leaders participated in this programme.