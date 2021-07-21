Nizamabad: Harita Haram should be expedited by PR, R&B, says Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy called for Harita haram expediting with plants on both shoulders of the Panchayati Raj and R&B road.

On Tuesday, Collector Narayana Reddy met the AEs of the Panchayati Raj, Roads and Building Departments and spoke for the continuation of Harita haram Drive.

The Collector asked the Assistant Engineers of Panchayati Raj, Roads and Building Departments to identify the derelict areas on the roads under their purview as the Harita haram programme has already started.

The Collector suggested that plants should be geo-tagged and directed the authorities to take photos and upload them without vegetated plots before doing avenue planting so that the accuracy on the extent of planting can be ensured.

He directed the officials to mark the boundaries for planting fruit and flower plants in several rows on both sides of the roads, belonging to both the departments under the jurisdiction of the villages and municipalities.

The collector said that the plants should not be removed even in the future, as there could be road widening plans. He asked for full details on the number of plants required.

The Collector said the reports should be prepared by PR, R&B engineers in coordination with MPDOs and village secretaries, and the reports should be prepared by visiting all the roads under the AEs of the respective departments.