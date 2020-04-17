Nizamabad man dies in Makkah due to coronavirus

A 65-year-old man hailing from Nizamabad died due to the deadly coronavirus at Makkah on Thursday.

Azmatullah Khan was admitted to a hospital with a fever on Tuesday but had shown any other symptoms. He succumbed to the coronavirus on Thursday. The family of Azmatullah Khan said that they were informed about his death after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Azmatullah Khan moved to Makkah 35 years ago and was working with Bindladen Group of Companies. The deceased is survived by wife, two daughters and two sons. Meanwhile, Khan's family is trying to move to Makkah to get the last glimpse of him as inter travel is prohibited as a preventive measure to contain coronavirus.

Earlier, an engineer from Pune succumbed to the virus in Madinah. Shockingly, the man was not aware of being infected with the disease. It was identified when the engineer tested positive after his death.