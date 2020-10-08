Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Local Bodies' MLC election has become a matter of prestige for the TRS as well as for the Opposition parties. The TRS is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for two reasons. One, it is being contested by former MP K Kavitha and second this is the first major poll after the local body elections that were held last year. The election is scheduled to be held on Friday. With the campaign having come to an end on Wednesday, political circles are busy assessing the ground situation. According to TRS sources, they have a vote share of about 60 percent.

They claim that out of total of 824 voters from various local bodies, the TRS has about 505 voters. The pink party also enjoys the support of 28 voters from the AIMIM.

V Subash Reddy from the Congress and P Laxminarayana from the BJP are also in the poll fray. Among the remaining elected representatives from local bodies, 140 are from the Congress, 84 from the BJP, besides the 28 from the AIMIM. There are 66 Independents.

On the other hand, the Opposition parties allege that the ruling party was misusing the official machinery. They claim that they have successfully exposed the omissions and commissions of the ruling party.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding the byelection to fill the vacancy caused by the disqualification of sitting member R Bhoopathi Reddy.