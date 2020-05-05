Nizamabad: MP Arvind questions KCR how he spent Central funds

Nizamabad: MP Dharmapuri Arvind questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to explain to the public how he expended hundreds of crores of funds sanctioned by the BJP-led Central government to the State to control the coronavirus and to fulfil the needs of the poor people.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he asked the CM to explain how he (CM) spent Rs 599 crores of State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) provided by the Centre to be used for providing food and and other facilities to the migrant workers.

He also questioned the CM how he (the CM) spent the State government's money?

Informing that the Central government had released Rs 15,000 crore for the development and equipment for hospitals treating coronavirus patients, MP Arvind asked KCR to explain to the public how he spent the State's share of Central funds.

How many PPE kits and ventilators were purchased by the TRS government? he questioned.

"The 15th Finance Commission, with reference to the Central government, gave Rs 982 crore to advance the Telangana State. What KCR did with these funds?"

Arvind suspected that the amount of Rs 1,500, which was given to white ration card holders, had been diverted from these funds.