Nizamabad: Prepare crop input in kharif season says Collector C Narayana Reddy
Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the agriculture officials to draft an action plan to supply seeds and fertilisers as per the requirement of the farmers across the district.
Speaking at a review meeting at his chamber here on Wednesday, he told them to collect exact statistics of crop area in Kharif season and plan accordingly as the monsoon season is likely to begin in the first week of June.
