Nizamabad: Scanty services at government hospitals to treat pneumonia patients

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: With the decreasing temperatures and the prevailing chilly conditions, the cases of pneumonia-affected children and the old aged are on the rise in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Presently, at least two of the 10 children in the said districts are suffering from the disease that causes inflammation of the lungs and leads to breathing problems.



While adults with drinking and smoking habits are more likely to fall prey to the disease, lack of immunity and the worsening cold conditions are said to be reasons for the attack of the disease in children, especially in infants and children below five years old. Further, drinking of water contaminated with bacteria and other disease-causing pathogens besides breathing the air infested with the pathogens can cause pneumonia.

While there have been increasing cases of pneumonia in the erstwhile Nizamabad district, the health care services to treat the patients are scanty. Though there are 15 community hospitals and 41 primary health centres in the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, no proper treatment is available for the pneumonia patients. Further, the vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), which is provided by the State government, is also not available in many government hospitals and health centres forcing the patients to visit the private hospitals and shell out an average of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per vaccine.

According to pulmonologist Dr Vaddeboina Lakshman, the disease spreads quickly in children especially in newborn babies. Vaccination should be done regularly and government should make sure that PCV vaccine is available at all health centres and government hospitals. If the children are suffering from breathing problems, the parents must consult a doctor immediately and get the problem diagnosed.

He further added that parents should take extra care of their children in winter. They must make sure that their children are kept warm with the help of sweaters, gloves and other woollen clothing and restrict their children to indoors especially during early mornings and late evenings. If they find their children coughing or suffering from fever, they should immediately consult a doctor and get the diagnosis done.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sudharshanam, District Medical and Health Officer, Nizamabad, informed that the district's medical staff was regularly treating the flu and pneumonia cases and suggested people to take all preventive measures and vaccines to keep the disease away from infecting them.

Another Pulmonologist, Boddhula Rajendra Prasad, speaking to The Hans India added that people who are suffering from shortness of breath, chest pain, fever must visit the doctor immediately and get the necessary tests done as pneumonia can't be treated with home remedies.