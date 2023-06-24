Live
- Apple to Launch Apple Pay in India
- Nita Ambani Exudes Grace in a Gorgeous Saree at the White House State
- It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2
- NTR’s grandson Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna’s ‘Breath’ teaser gets released
- Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day
- SAFF Championship 2023: India look to build on the momentum against Nepal
- TTD to release accommodation quota tickets for August, September on June 26
- Nizamabad session Court sentences accused in molestation case
- Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ has an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ connection
- Rs.30 lakhs from CM Relief Fund for Lung Transplant to Medical Officer
Nizamabad session Court sentences accused in molestation case
Highlights
Judge Sunitha Kunchala on Saturday sentenced Devaktte Govind Rao to life imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old girl
Nizamabad Sessions Judge Incharge Special POCSO Court Judge Sunitha Kunchala on Saturday sentenced Devaktte Govind Rao to life imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old girl and causing the girl's death. Two life sentences were given to Govinda Rao as rape and murder were sentenced separately.
According to the verdict, one life imprisonment is imposed under the rape section and another life imprisonment under the death of the girl section
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS