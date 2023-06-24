Nizamabad session Court sentences accused in molestation case

Nizamabad Sessions Judge Incharge Special POCSO Court Judge Sunitha Kunchala on Saturday sentenced Devaktte Govind Rao to life imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old girl and causing the girl's death. Two life sentences were given to Govinda Rao as rape and murder were sentenced separately.

According to the verdict, one life imprisonment is imposed under the rape section and another life imprisonment under the death of the girl section