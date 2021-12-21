Nizamabad: SSRO directs officials to prepare new voters list

Nizamabad: Special summary revision observer (SSRO) Vijay Kumar said that the name of every adult who has completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 should be registered in the voters' list. He arrived in the district on Monday as part of a visit following instructions from the Central Election Commission for the special registration programme scrutiny as voters. Vijay Kumar said that steps should be taken to prepare the voter list after examining the applications received and also to review the applications received through Forms 7,8 and 8A and directed the officials to make changes if needed in the list. In the Vijay Kumar chaired a review meeting with the district Collector Narayana Reddy and additional Collector Chandrashekar over the making of new voter list. He suggested that special care be taken over the technical mistakes in the name from the BLWs to the district authorities. He asked the polling stations to thoroughly examine the applications of the concerned people through Form 6 and constituency changes along with Form 6 for new registration and take further steps. Officials were asked to take care while preparing the voters list.

Earlier the Collector informed that the ECI said the draft voter list was published on November 1, 2021. The Collector said that a special drive was organised on November 6, 7, 27 and 28 to collect the claims. Narayana Reddy said that the BLOs have been directed to take further steps accordingly. He explained that the BLOs have already been directed to look into the applications received for the claims and take appropriate action.