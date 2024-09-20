Live
Just In
Nizamabad Student Dies in Road Accident in the Philippines
Nizamabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Philippines, where a medical student from Nizamabad, Akshay, lost his life in a road accident. Akshay was pursuing his MBBS in the Philippines and was set to return to India in six months after completing his degree.
The young student had been studying abroad with the hopes of becoming a doctor. His sudden death has left his family and friends in deep grief. Akshay’s return to India was eagerly anticipated, as he was nearing the completion of his studies and was preparing to take the final step toward his medical career.
The family is now awaiting the return of Akshay’s body to India, where they plan to perform the last rites. The incident has shocked the local community in Nizamabad, who are offering support and condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.