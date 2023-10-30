Nizamabad: Suryanarayana garners Meru caste support

Nizamabad: In a significant spiritual gathering held at Pragati Nagar in Nizamabad on Sunday, members of the Meru caste came together to lend their support to BJP candidate, Dhanpal Suryanarayana. The event, organised by the Munnuru Kapu Sangam, saw a strong display of unity and political backing.

Dhanpal Suryanarayana, the chief guest of the programme, addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of recognising the Meru caste’s significance beyond just being a political vote bank. “It is time to provide opportunities for the Meru caste brothers and elevate their role in the city,” he said.

Suryanarayana also pointed out the lack of development in the city, expressing concern that the city’s focus should shift from mere occupation to comprehensive urban development.

He urged the Meru caste members to consider supporting him, promising that their caste professions would receive justice in the future. He lamented the state of affairs in the city and vowed to bring about a positive change.

Notably, the event did not pass without political tensions, as Congress representatives alleged that the BJP candidates were “thieves.” Nevertheless, Meru brothers endorsed Suryanarayana and honoured him with shawls and garlands.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Meru brothers State vice presidents Polkam Gangakishan, Vennu Devanand, and Madishetti Laxman. BJP floor leader Gopidi Sravani Reddy, corporator Erram Sudhir, Dikonda Gangadhas, Roy Mohan, and Darbastu Srinivas also participated.