Nizamabad: Three killed, two injured after earthmover crashes onto car

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, three persons were killed and two others were injured when an earthmover turned over onto a car in Bhingal area of the district on Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as residents of Morthad in the district.



According to the sources, the earthmover driver reportedly lost control and crashed into the car killing three persons traveling in it on the spot. People who witnessed the accident informed the police who pulled the two trapped in the car out and shifted them to the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Similarly, a man died after a car rammed into a truck at Rajendranagar on Tuesday night.

The victim R Siddu, a native of Karnataka was going in the car on Outer Ring Road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad when he rammed his car into a truck ahead of his vehicle.

"The man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Apparently, he was driving at a high speed and could not control his vehicle ," said Rajendranagar police.

A case is registered and investigation on. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.