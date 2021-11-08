Nizamabad: Unhygienic food puts lives at risk

Nizamabad: Health awareness has increased among the citizens of late due to new epidemics and diseases. But with the changing lifestyle and eating habits, there is a situation where people are deliberately getting sick. Contamination in food and groceries are the latest cause of illness.

The failure of officials and employees of the Food Safety and Standards Department to carry out full-scale monitoring of the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts has become a problem as they are satisfied with the bribery and ignore field level inspections. Due to the lack of inspections, irregularities are not being curbed in hotels eateries and shops selling essentials groceries.

Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have thousands of eateries. Among them, crores of rupees are being exchanged for inferior ingredients. It has become common for counterfeit tea powder, edible oils to be converted into ghee and to put synthetic coat methanol yellow in the pulses, to sell unsafe stuffed and substandard water.

The rule that consumable eateries must have a manufacturing date and expiration date printed on the packets is often not followed. Eateries on carts at the end of the street, starting with popular hotels, continue to consume unhealthy cooking oils. There is no government mechanism to control traders who use modern ingredients containing dyes, oils and other chemicals used in fast food centres.

People do not even heed the warnings about the danger to health with foods prepared in this way. Misinformation is being printed on palm oil and other edible oil packets that contain vitamins A, D and E. Food safety officials do not check with the TPC device to see if the oil contains the ingredients and the quality standards specified on the packet.

Dangerous colors are added to chicken curry, tandoori, biryani and various other dishes, ignoring the possibility of getting cancer. Biryani is served to customers with meat stored for days in the restaurants. It is an open secret that colors are added to chicken carnivores. Customers are being deceived by the use of excessive colors. Harmful bacteria are not considered to be harmful to health. Such a diet can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and gastritis.