Nizamabad: Water released from Sri Ram Sagar Project for Rabi

Balkonda (Nizamabad): The project engineers had released water from Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) for cultivation during Rabi on Wednesday. Farmers treat SRSP as a boon giver for the entire northern Telangana districts.

SRSP survival was threatened by Maharashtra government's illegal construction of projects on Godavari River from the Gaekwad project to the Babli project. For the past seven years, the reservoir was never filled to its full capacity of 90 TMCs and water was not released for cultivation during Rabi crops for the last 10 years. The little quantity of water stored in the SRSP is used for drinking purpose.

By the end of September first week, the reservoir received only seven TMCs of water. Due to heavy downpour, the SRSP gates were opened twice between September second week and October third week, by which water was released to the crops in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtyal and Karimnagar districts during Rabi season.

Executive Engineer Ramesh released water from Kakatiya, Lakshmi and Saraswati canals for the cultivation of Yasangi crops on Wednesday from the SRSP. 2,000 cusecs from Kakatiya canal, 300 cusecs from Sarasvati canal and 200 cusecs of water from Lakshmi canal have been released, which reaches downstream reservoirs and tanks.

The authorities are planning to release water to four lakh acres of lower Manair Dam & UMD, 35,000 acres under Saraswati canal and 33,000 acres under Lakshmi and Hanmanth Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The SRSP reservoir currently has 88.662 TMC (1090.70 ft) water available. Irrigation officials have decided to use 40 to 45 TMCs of water for Yasangi. The water is discharged through the canals in 'Varabhandhi' manner, where water will be released to the bottom for eight days and water release will be retained for seven days. Officials plan to supply water from the SRSP till April 10. Project officials Mahender and Jagadish are monitoring the water release.