Nizamabad: Woman jumps in Godavari river along with children to end lives

  • The woman identified as Manasa, 27, her son Baladitya (8) and Bhavyasri (7)
  • The reason for the woman’s drastic step was not yet known

Nirmal: In a sad incident, a woman in Nizamabad reportedl committed suicide by jumping into Godavari river with her children near Basar on Monday.

Basar Sub-Inspector U Mahesh said that the woman identified as Manasa, 27, her son Baladitya (8) and Bhavyasri (7).

Manasa, along with her son and daughter, allegedly jumped off a bridge built across the Godavari into the river. Passer by noticed her act and alerted the local police, who in turn, rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the water.

Police said the reason for the woman's drastic step was not yet known.

The bodies was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.

