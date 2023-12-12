NMC issues notification for Telangana students who pursued MBBS in Ukraine

Hyderabad: A new ray of hope for the medical students from Telangana who earlier pursued their medical degree (MBBS) in Ukraine and Russia, as the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday issued a notification that it will allow such students to migrate to any country other than India.

The NMC officials clarified that those candidates who have joined the course physically in Ukraine/ Russia before the Ukraine-Russia war and have returned or were evacuated to India during the war period that is evacuation period of Operation Ganga between February 26, 2022 and March 11, 2022. Such MBBS students, however, shall be required to fulfill the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate regulations published on November 18, 2011, including a period of education, subjects, and training in various disciplines as per the CBME curriculum, including Family Adoption program, and procure certificate which grants them license to practice modern medicine in that country.

The special permission for migration shall be specific for these students only who returned to India by March 31, 2022 and the period of permission of migration will expire on March 7, 2024.

The permission to be granted to the FMGs to join the internship including the time frames and schedules in various institutions shall be decided jointly by State Medical Councils and State Directorate General of Medical Education/authorities allotting institutions to FMGs for pursuing internship, said senior officer.

The time limit for appearing in the FMG Examination/NExT shall align with regulations applicable to Indian students. All FMGs shall have to complete their internship in India within 10 years of the date of joining their Foreign Medical Institutions, he added.